Zacks Investment Research Lowers PTC Inc. (PTC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “PTC Inc. develops, markets, and supports software solutions. The company offers enterprise solutions and desktop solutions. Its principal Enterprise Solutions are Windchill, Arbortext, Creo View and Integrity. The Company’s Desktop Solutions include its integrated Creo software suite, its Mathcad engineering calculations software and its Arbortext document authoring tools. It also offers consultation, implementation, training, and maintenance services. PTC Inc., formerly known as Parametric Technology Corporation, is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts. “

PTC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp restated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Brean Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on PTC from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Pacific Crest set a $55.00 target price on PTC and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on PTC in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. PTC has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.40.

Shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) opened at 46.27 on Wednesday. PTC has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $49.93. The stock’s market cap is $5.35 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.50.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $288.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.91 million. PTC had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a positive return on equity of 10.56%. PTC’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PTC will post $1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James E. Heppelmann sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $1,161,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 561,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,064,338.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony Dibona sold 11,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total value of $537,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,108.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the second quarter valued at about $5,414,000. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust increased its stake in shares of PTC by 4.3% in the second quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in shares of PTC by 3.5% in the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 331,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,458,000 after buying an additional 11,101 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC by 8.6% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 17,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the second quarter valued at about $2,063,000. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc develops and delivers technology solutions, which consists of software and services that transform the way the customers create, operate and service their products. The Company has two segments: Software Products and Services. Its Software Products segment includes license and related support revenue (including updates and technical support) for all of its products except training-related products.

