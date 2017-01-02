Zacks Investment Research Lowers Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP) to Hold

Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. Its subsidiary banks principally serve rural and suburban communities located across Michigan’s Lower Peninsula. The Banks emphasize service and convenience as a principal means of competing in the delivery of financial services. “

Separately, Hovde Group initiated coverage on Independent Bank Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) remained flat at $21.70 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 82,198 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.91 and its 200-day moving average is $16.87. Independent Bank Corporation has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $22.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.02 million, a PE ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.43.

Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Independent Bank Corporation had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 18.07%. On average, analysts predict that Independent Bank Corporation will post $1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Independent Bank Corporation by 877.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 6,499 shares during the last quarter. Societe Generale purchased a new position in Independent Bank Corporation during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank Corporation during the third quarter worth about $169,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Independent Bank Corporation by 2.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its position in Independent Bank Corporation by 12.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Independent Bank Corporation

Independent Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company owns all of the outstanding stock of Independent Bank (the Bank). The Bank is engaged in providing commercial banking. The Bank offers a range of banking services to individuals and businesses, including checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending and safe deposit box services.

