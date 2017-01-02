Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Visteon Corporation (VC) to Hold

Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Visteon Corp. operates as an automotive supplier engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of innovative climate, electronic, interior and lighting products for vehicle manufacturers. Products offered by the Company includes climate systems, powertrain control systems, engine induction systems, cockpit modules, front and rear lighting systems, engine management systems, and electronic products comprising integrated solutions, audio and infotainment, analog/digital instrument cluster, displays, control panel. Markets served by the Company include original equipment manufacturers and automotive aftermarket. Visteon Corp. is headquartered in Michigan, USA. “

VC has been the topic of a number of other reports. FBR & Co restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Visteon Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Visteon Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.21.

Shares of Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) opened at 80.34 on Thursday. Visteon Corporation has a 1-year low of $58.83 and a 1-year high of $114.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.25 and its 200-day moving average is $72.30.

Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $770 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.14 million. Visteon Corporation had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visteon Corporation will post $4.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its stake in Visteon Corporation by 25.0% in the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,056,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,135,000 after buying an additional 610,595 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Visteon Corporation by 9,075.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 371,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,621,000 after buying an additional 367,451 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new stake in Visteon Corporation during the second quarter valued at $18,529,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Visteon Corporation by 35.7% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 890,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,585,000 after buying an additional 234,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visteon Corporation by 1,571.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 162,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,631,000 after buying an additional 152,597 shares in the last quarter.

About Visteon Corporation

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM) across the world, including Ford, Nissan, Renault, Mazda, BMW, General Motors and Honda. The Company’s segments include Electronics, which provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including audio systems, information displays, instrument clusters, head up displays, infotainment systems and telematics solutions, and Other, which includes entities located in Europe.

