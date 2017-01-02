Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Unifi, Inc. (UFI) to Hold

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Unifi, Inc. is one of the world’s largest producers of textured polyester and nylon, both natural and package dyed, covered elastomeric yarns and twisted yarns. They are engaged in the business of processing yarns by: texturizing of synthetic filament polyester and nylon fiber; and spinning of cotton and cotton blend fibers. “

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) opened at 32.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $588.84 million, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.83. Unifi has a 12-month low of $20.71 and a 12-month high of $34.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.28 and a 200 day moving average of $28.73.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. The company earned $160 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.52 million. Unifi had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 11.71%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Unifi will post $1.75 EPS for the current year.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc is a manufacturing company. The Company processes and sells commodity yarns, specialized yarns and premier value-added (PVA) yarns. The Company operates through three segments: Polyester segment, Nylon segment and International segment. The Company’s polyester products include polyester polymer beads (Chip), partially oriented yarn (POY), textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed and draw wound yarns.

