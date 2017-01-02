Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SPS Commerce, Inc. (SPSC) to Hold

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “SPS Commerce is a provider of on-demand supply chain management solutions, providing integration, collaboration, connectivity, visibility and data analytics to its customers worldwide. The Company delivers its solutions over the Internet using a Software-as-a-Service model to improve the way suppliers, retailers, distributors and other customers manage and fulfill orders. The Company’s delivery model also enables it to offer greater functionality, integration and reliability with less cost and risk than traditional solutions. The Company provides its solutions through SPSCommerce.net, a hosted software. SPSCommerce.net uses pre-built integrations to eliminate the need for on-premise software and support staff, which enables its supplier customers to shorten supply cycle times, optimize inventory levels, reduce costs and satisfy retailer requirements. SPS Commerce is headquartered in Minneapolis. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SPSC. Benchmark Co. initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Pacific Crest initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, First Analysis initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Monday, September 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.67.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) opened at 69.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 199.69 and a beta of 1.22. SPS Commerce has a 12-month low of $38.35 and a 12-month high of $74.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.68 and its 200 day moving average is $66.12.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $49.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post $0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO James J. Frome sold 15,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $993,848.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,364.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 32.2% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 7.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 14.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 265.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 12.1% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc is a provider of cloud-based supply chain management solutions. The Company provides integrations and retail performance analytics across the world. The Company provides its solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based product suite that enables suppliers, retailers, distributors and other customers to place, manage and fulfill orders.

