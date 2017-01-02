Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exar Corporation (NYSE:EXAR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Exar Corporation designs, develops and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for use in communications and video and imaging products. The company’s target markets are ones in which the company believes its design and process expertise, combined with its knowledge of particular system application requirements, enables the company to deliver products that provide effective solutions to customer needs. The company also produces digital integrated circuits used in communications products, as well as general purpose analog integrated circuits. “

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Exar Corporation in a research note on Friday, December 16th.

Shares of Exar Corporation (NYSE:EXAR) opened at 10.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $540.60 million, a P/E ratio of 1197.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average is $9.09. Exar Corporation has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $11.09.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Exar Corporation (EXAR) to Sell” was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/02/zacks-investment-research-downgrades-exar-corporation-exar-to-sell/1137863.html.

In other news, Director Pierre G. Guilbault sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $63,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,500 shares in the company, valued at $414,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Exar Corporation by 14.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Exar Corporation by 47.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 94,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 30,102 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Exar Corporation by 37.3% in the third quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 389,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 105,914 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Exar Corporation during the third quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Exar Corporation by 42.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 147,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 44,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Exar Corporation Company Profile

Exar Corporation (Exar) designs, develops and markets analog mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) and sub-system solutions. The Company’s products are deployed in a range of applications, such as industrial, instrumentation and medical equipment, networking and telecommunication systems, servers, enterprise storage systems, flat panel displays, light emitting diode (LED) lighting solutions, set top boxes and digital video recorders.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exar Corporation (EXAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exar Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exar Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.