Zacks: Fidelity and Guaranty Life (FGL) Given $26.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Fidelity and Guaranty Life (NYSE:FGL) have received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $26.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.60 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Fidelity and Guaranty Life an industry rank of 139 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Fidelity and Guaranty Life in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Shares of Fidelity and Guaranty Life (NYSE:FGL) opened at 23.70 on Friday. Fidelity and Guaranty Life has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $26.55. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.75 and its 200 day moving average is $23.10.

Fidelity and Guaranty Life (NYSE:FGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Fidelity and Guaranty Life had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business earned $316 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Fidelity and Guaranty Life’s quarterly revenue was up 110.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity and Guaranty Life will post $2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Fidelity and Guaranty Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGL. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Fidelity and Guaranty Life by 222.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in Fidelity and Guaranty Life by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 290,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,724,000 after buying an additional 16,932 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity and Guaranty Life by 20.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 50,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 8,570 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Fidelity and Guaranty Life by 6.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 917,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,261,000 after buying an additional 58,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Fidelity and Guaranty Life by 103.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 10,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity and Guaranty Life

Fidelity & Guaranty Life, formerly Harbinger F&G, LLC, is a holding company. The Company’s primary business is the sale of individual life insurance products and annuities through independent agents, managing general agents and brokerage firms in selected institutional markets. Its product types include fixed indexed annuities, fixed rate annuities, single premium immediate annuities (SPIAs) and life insurance, such as Universal Life and traditional life insurance products.

