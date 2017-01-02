Zacks: Citi Trends, Inc. (CTRN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $17.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.37 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Citi Trends an industry rank of 189 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. TheStreet upgraded Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th.

In other news, VP Charles Crowell sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $506,740.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,465. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Citi Trends by 18.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,551,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,094,000 after buying an additional 239,453 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Citi Trends by 9.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,479,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,983,000 after buying an additional 127,700 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Citi Trends by 5.5% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,384,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,591,000 after buying an additional 72,418 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Citi Trends by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,156,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,961,000 after buying an additional 10,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Citi Trends by 15.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,133,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,606,000 after buying an additional 154,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) opened at 18.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $276.50 million, a P/E ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.63. Citi Trends has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $22.73.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Citi Trends had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $160.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Citi Trends will post $0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Citi Trends’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc is a retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The Company’s segment is retail operations. The Company operates approximately 520 stores in both urban and rural markets in over 30 states. The Company offers products under its brands, such as Citi Steps and Red Ape. The Company’s merchandise includes apparel, accessories and home.

