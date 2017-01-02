YRC Worldwide, Inc. (YRCW) Position Reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in YRC Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 918,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in YRC Worldwide were worth $11,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in YRC Worldwide by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in YRC Worldwide by 0.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 311,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in YRC Worldwide by 6.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 59,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in YRC Worldwide by 34.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in YRC Worldwide by 19.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 7,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

YRC Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) remained flat at $13.28 on Monday. 483,600 shares of the stock traded hands. YRC Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $16.97. The company has a market cap of $441.88 million, a P/E ratio of 79.05 and a beta of 3.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.57 and its 200-day moving average is $11.60.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. YRC Worldwide had a net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 9.39%. YRC Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that YRC Worldwide, Inc. will post $0.80 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/02/yrc-worldwide-inc-yrcw-position-reduced-by-jpmorgan-chase-co/1138253.html.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of YRC Worldwide in a report on Friday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of YRC Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of YRC Worldwide in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of YRC Worldwide in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG assumed coverage on shares of YRC Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

YRC Worldwide Company Profile

YRC Worldwide Inc (YRC Worldwide) is a holding company that, through its subsidiaries and its interest in a Chinese joint venture, offers a range of transportation services. The Company has a less-than-truckload (LTL) networks in North America with local, regional, national and international capabilities.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YRCW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YRC Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW).

Receive News & Ratings for YRC Worldwide Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YRC Worldwide Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.