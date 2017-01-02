YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Shares Bought by Senvest Management LLC

Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) by 21.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 223,974 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC’s holdings in YPF Sociedad Anonima were worth $4,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima by 1.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,448 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima by 40.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima by 45.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,513 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima by 0.7% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 665,246 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,773,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima by 42.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,392 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 8,401 shares during the last quarter. 27.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) traded up 3.19% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.50. 982,139 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s market capitalization is $6.46 billion. YPF Sociedad Anonima has a 1-year low of $12.67 and a 1-year high of $22.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.14 and a 200 day moving average of $17.80.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.83.

About YPF Sociedad Anonima

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) is an energy company. The Company is operating a fully integrated oil and gas chain. The Company operates through the segments, including Exploration and Production, Downstream, and Corporate and Other. The Company’s Exploration and Production segment includes exploration and production activities, natural gas and crude oil purchases, sales of natural gas, and to a lesser extent crude oil, to third parties and intersegment sales of crude oil, natural gas and its byproducts.

