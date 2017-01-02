Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) Stake Boosted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,645,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,193 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $232,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,793,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,502,000 after buying an additional 1,162,685 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 16,591,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,568,000 after buying an additional 469,820 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 14,730,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,023,000 after buying an additional 545,498 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,528,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,815,000 after buying an additional 879,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.9% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 5,866,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,339,000 after buying an additional 527,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) opened at 40.70 on Monday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $45.42. The company has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.77 and its 200-day moving average is $41.55.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company earned $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post $2.20 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.67%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on XEL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a $49.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Barclays PLC cut shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.86.

In related news, insider David L. Eves sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $405,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,186.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers. Its segments are regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The regulated electric utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

