World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) Stake Held by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D held its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 180,000 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $3,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 99.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 16.6% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 16,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $10,621,000. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 18.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 12,070 shares during the last quarter. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) traded down 0.81% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.40. 318,506 shares of the stock traded hands. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $21.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.72 and its 200 day moving average is $19.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 0.69.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $164.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. World Wrestling Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post $0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.84%.

WWE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.54.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc (WWE) is a media and entertainment company. The Company is engaged in the production and distribution of content through various channels, including its WWE Network, television rights agreements, pay-per-view event programming, live events, feature films, licensing of various WWE themed products, and the sale of consumer products featuring its brands.

