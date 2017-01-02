Willbros Group, Inc. (WG) Stake Reduced by Gendell Jeffrey L

Gendell Jeffrey L reduced its position in shares of Willbros Group, Inc. (NYSE:WG) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,446,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,834 shares during the period. Willbros Group accounts for about 1.0% of Gendell Jeffrey L’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Gendell Jeffrey L owned approximately 0.06% of Willbros Group worth $6,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WG. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Willbros Group during the second quarter valued at $124,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Willbros Group by 566.9% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 53,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 45,453 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Willbros Group during the second quarter valued at $168,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Willbros Group during the second quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Willbros Group by 1,353.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 74,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 69,362 shares during the last quarter. 57.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Willbros Group, Inc. (NYSE:WG) traded up 3.85% during trading on Monday, reaching $3.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,187 shares. Willbros Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $3.43. The company has a market cap of $202.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day moving average is $2.23.

Willbros Group (NYSE:WG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $174.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.50 million. Willbros Group had a negative return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Willbros Group, Inc. will post ($0.55) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Willbros Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Willbros Group Company Profile

Willbros Group, Inc (Willbros) is a specialty energy infrastructure contractor serving the oil, gas, refining, petrochemical and power industries. The Company’s offerings include construction, maintenance and facilities development services. The Company operates through three segments: Oil & Gas, Utility T&D and Canada.

