Whitewave Foods Company (The) (WWAV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Whitewave Foods Company (The) (NYSE:WWAV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “The WhiteWave Foods Company is a consumer packaged food and beverage company. It manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells branded plant-based foods and beverages, coffee creamers and beverages, and premium dairy products throughout North America and Europe. The Company’s products include soy milk, flavored creamers, organic milk, yogurt, cheese, butter, sour creams, and whipped creams. It serves the grocery and natural foods channels in the United States. The WhiteWave Foods Company is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna downgraded Whitewave Foods Company (The) from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $56.25 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Whitewave Foods Company (The) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.69.

Whitewave Foods Company (NYSE:WWAV) opened at 55.60 on Thursday. Whitewave Foods Company has a 12 month low of $31.40 and a 12 month high of $56.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.32 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.14 and a 200 day moving average of $54.01.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Whitewave Foods Company (The) by 24.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in Whitewave Foods Company (The) during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Whitewave Foods Company (The) by 55.7% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Whitewave Foods Company (The) by 12.6% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Whitewave Foods Company (The) by 10.7% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Whitewave Foods Company (The) Company Profile

The WhiteWave Foods Company is a consumer packaged food and beverage company. The Company manufactures, markets, distributes and sells branded plant-based foods and beverages, coffee creamers and beverages, dairy products and organic produce. Its segments include Americas Foods & Beverages, Americas Fresh Foods and Europe Foods & Beverages.

