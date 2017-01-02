WEX Inc. (WEX) Stake Raised by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in WEX were worth $8,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in WEX by 58.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,399,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,090,000 after buying an additional 515,569 shares in the last quarter. RS Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in WEX during the second quarter worth $26,645,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in WEX by 25,726.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 262,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,335,000 after buying an additional 261,127 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in WEX during the second quarter worth $22,951,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in WEX during the second quarter worth $13,832,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) traded down 0.39% during trading on Monday, reaching $111.60. 181,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $54.42 and a one year high of $117.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.22 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.42 and a 200 day moving average of $101.68.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. The firm earned $287.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.28 million. WEX had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post $4.56 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “WEX Inc. (WEX) Stake Raised by Rhumbline Advisers” was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/02/wex-inc-wex-stake-raised-by-rhumbline-advisers/1138290.html.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WEX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $101.00) on shares of WEX in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of WEX in a research report on Sunday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WEX in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.40.

In other WEX news, SVP George W. Hogan sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total value of $202,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,157.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Dubyak sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $547,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,515,000.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc is a provider of corporate payment solutions. The Company operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment provides customers with payment and transaction processing services designed for the needs of commercial and government fleets.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.