Westpac Banking Corp Lowers Stake in Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Cinemark Holdings were worth $6,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNK. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Cinemark Holdings by 99.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Cinemark Holdings during the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Cantab Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Cinemark Holdings during the second quarter valued at about $161,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Cinemark Holdings by 403.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 4,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Cinemark Holdings during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK) traded down 0.29% on Monday, reaching $38.36. 512,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.39. Cinemark Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $42.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.97.

Cinemark Holdings (NYSE:CNK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $768.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.40 million. Cinemark Holdings had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 8.06%. Cinemark Holdings’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings Inc will post $1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Cinemark Holdings’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.47%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark Holdings in a report on Monday, November 14th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Cinemark Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. RBC Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Cinemark Holdings in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cinemark Holdings from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Benchmark Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.94 target price on shares of Cinemark Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cinemark Holdings has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.62.

In related news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 5,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $216,745.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,532,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sean Gamble sold 3,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $133,886.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,947.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cinemark Holdings

Cinemark Holdings, Inc (Cinemark) is engaged in the motion picture exhibition business with theatres in the United States, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Curacao and Bolivia. The Company manages its business in two segments: United States markets and international markets.

