Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by FBR & Co

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at FBR & Co in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock. FBR & Co’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.33% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Westlake Chemical Partners in a report on Friday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Westlake Chemical Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) opened at 21.65 on Thursday. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.93. The firm has a market cap of $585.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 4.34%. The firm earned $193.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Westlake Chemical Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Partners will post $1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Angela A. Minas purchased 5,000 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLKP. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 126.8% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 2.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 217,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 420,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP is a limited partnership formed by Westlake Chemical Corporation (Westlake). The Company operates, acquires and develops ethylene production facilities and other assets. The Company’s business and operations are conducted through Westlake Chemical OpCo LP (OpCo). OpCo sells ethylene to Westlake and others, as well as sells co-products of ethylene production, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline and hydrogen.

