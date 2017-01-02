Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE:WMC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/02/western-asset-mortgage-capital-corporation-wmc-receives-10-60-consensus-target-price-from-brokerages/1137857.html.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation by 43.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation by 26.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 97,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 20,702 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation during the third quarter worth about $295,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation by 10.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 889,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,274,000 after buying an additional 81,332 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation during the third quarter worth about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE:WMC) opened at 10.07 on Friday. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation has a 12-month low of $8.04 and a 12-month high of $11.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.26. The company’s market cap is $422.12 million.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE:WMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation had a positive return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation will post $1.20 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.31%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently -688.85%.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on investing in, financing and managing a portfolio of real estate related securities, whole-loans and other financial assets. The Company’s portfolio consists of Agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) (including To-Be-Announced securities (TBAs)), Non-Agency RMBS, Agency and Non-Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and Whole-Loans.

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.