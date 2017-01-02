Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Lifted to Sell at Vetr Inc.

Vetr upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has $49.55 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WFC. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.15 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Rafferty Capital Markets cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 9th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $57.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.62.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) opened at 55.11 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $43.55 and a one year high of $58.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.30 and a 200 day moving average of $48.84. The company has a market cap of $276.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.99.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The business earned $22.30 billion during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post $4.03 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 288,028,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,632,368,000 after buying an additional 6,247,583 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.8% in the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 29,781,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,577,000 after buying an additional 810,161 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,714,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,680,000 after buying an additional 2,987,795 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 24,227,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,690,000 after buying an additional 294,032 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,166,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,389,000 after buying an additional 436,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.
About Wells Fargo & Company
Wells Fargo & Company is a bank holding company. The Company is a financial services company, which offers banking, insurance, trust and investments, mortgage banking, investment banking, retail banking, brokerage, and consumer and commercial finance. It has three operating segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.
