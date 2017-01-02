WebMD Health Corp (WBMD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of WebMD Health Corp (NASDAQ:WBMD) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.05.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WBMD shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of WebMD Health Corp in a report on Monday, September 19th. Pacific Crest restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of WebMD Health Corp in a report on Sunday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WebMD Health Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of WebMD Health Corp in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Leerink Swann restated a “buy” rating on shares of WebMD Health Corp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

WebMD Health Corp (NASDAQ:WBMD) remained flat at $49.57 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 648,635 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 0.37. WebMD Health Corp has a 52 week low of $45.46 and a 52 week high of $67.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.49 and a 200-day moving average of $54.07.

WebMD Health Corp (NASDAQ:WBMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business earned $171.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.96 million. WebMD Health Corp had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 11.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts predict that WebMD Health Corp will post $1.90 EPS for the current year.

In other WebMD Health Corp news, Director Neil F. Dimick sold 18,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $990,221.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,862 shares in the company, valued at $732,468.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Martin J. Wygod sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $5,070,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 143,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,649,735.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WebMD Health Corp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of WebMD Health Corp by 2.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of WebMD Health Corp by 0.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of WebMD Health Corp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Capital One National Association boosted its stake in shares of WebMD Health Corp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital One National Association now owns 42,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

WebMD Health Corp Company Profile

WebMD Health Corp. is a provider of health information services. The Company provides its services to consumers, physicians and other healthcare professionals, employers and health plans through its public and private online portals, mobile platforms and health-focused publications. The WebMD Health Network includes: www.WebMD.com, its primary public portal for consumers and related mobile-optimized sites and mobile apps; www.Medscape.com, its primary public portal for physicians and other healthcare professionals and related mobile services; and other sites through which, the Company provides its branded health and wellness content, tools and services.

