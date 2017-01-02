Wayfair Inc. (W) Insider Sells $21,174.00 in Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) insider Edmond Macri sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $21,174.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,645. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Edmond Macri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 20th, Edmond Macri sold 600 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $22,860.00.

On Tuesday, December 13th, Edmond Macri sold 600 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $22,950.00.

On Tuesday, December 6th, Edmond Macri sold 600 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $22,068.00.

On Tuesday, November 29th, Edmond Macri sold 600 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $20,496.00.

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Edmond Macri sold 600 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total transaction of $19,962.00.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Edmond Macri sold 1,603 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $57,708.00.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Edmond Macri sold 600 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $17,550.00.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Edmond Macri sold 837 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $27,796.77.

On Tuesday, October 25th, Edmond Macri sold 600 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $21,948.00.

On Tuesday, October 18th, Edmond Macri sold 1,552 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $55,297.76.

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) opened at 35.05 on Monday. The firm’s market cap is $3.00 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.38 and its 200 day moving average is $38.33. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $49.34.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. Wayfair had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 91.94%. The company earned $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post ($1.83) earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Wayfair by 450.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 157,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after buying an additional 129,187 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Wayfair during the third quarter valued at $483,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Wayfair during the third quarter valued at $921,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wayfair by 4.9% in the third quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 425,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,762,000 after buying an additional 20,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on W. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wayfair in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.23.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc (Wayfair) offers browsing, merchandising, product discovery and prices for a range of products from suppliers across various brands, including Wayfair.com, Joss & Main, AllModern, DwellStudio and Birch Lane. The Company offers a range of furniture, home furnishings, decor and goods. Wayfair produces editorial content both in-house and through third parties.

