Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Has $2,440,000 Position in International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV decreased its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,361 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. International Business Machines Corporation makes up 1.3% of Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in International Business Machines Corporation were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation by 1.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation by 1.1% in the second quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 36,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,599,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation by 1.1% in the second quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 406,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,674,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation by 82.6% in the third quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 67,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,743,000 after buying an additional 30,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation by 0.7% in the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,243,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) traded down 0.37% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $165.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,952,825 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.93 and its 200 day moving average is $158.24. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1-year low of $116.90 and a 1-year high of $169.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.97.

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The technology company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.05. International Business Machines Corporation had a return on equity of 82.86% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $19.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post $13.50 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. International Business Machines Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.64%.

A number of brokerages have commented on IBM. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $162.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines Corporation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Vetr downgraded shares of International Business Machines Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $155.84 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines Corporation from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines Corporation in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines Corporation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.81.

In related news, insider Jon C. Iwata sold 19,866 shares of International Business Machines Corporation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.63, for a total transaction of $3,151,343.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,680,074.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Rhodin sold 1,000 shares of International Business Machines Corporation stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total value of $152,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,993,043.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a technology company. The Company operates through five segments: Global Technology Services (GTS), Global Business Services (GBS), Software, Systems Hardware and Global Financing. The Company’s GTS segment offers services, including strategic outsourcing, integrated technology services, cloud and technology support services (maintenance services).

