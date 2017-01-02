Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (WMT) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WMT. Vetr downgraded shares of Wal-Mart Stores from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $70.46 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Buckingham Research set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Wal-Mart Stores and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays PLC raised shares of Wal-Mart Stores from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wal-Mart Stores has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.30.

Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) opened at 69.12 on Wednesday. Wal-Mart Stores has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $75.19. The stock has a market cap of $212.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.52 and a 200-day moving average of $71.43.

Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The retailer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The firm earned $118.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.69 billion. Wal-Mart Stores had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Wal-Mart Stores will post $4.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 75,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $5,185,352.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 51.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Wal-Mart Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $309,966,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Wal-Mart Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $262,122,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wal-Mart Stores by 58.0% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 9,776,421 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $705,075,000 after buying an additional 3,588,060 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wal-Mart Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,230,000. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Wal-Mart Stores by 4.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 41,912,723 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,022,746,000 after buying an additional 1,910,016 shares during the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wal-Mart Stores

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices (EDLP). The Company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club.

