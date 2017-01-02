Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc. NY Maintains Stake in Devon Energy Corporation (DVN)

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc. NY maintained its stake in shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,492 shares of the energy company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc. NY’s holdings in Devon Energy Corporation were worth $9,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Devon Energy Corporation by 49.2% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 390,482 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,155,000 after buying an additional 128,792 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Devon Energy Corporation by 0.7% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 307,076 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,132,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Devon Energy Corporation by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,367,987 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,341,000 after buying an additional 31,573 shares during the period. Standard Life Investments LTD purchased a new stake in Devon Energy Corporation during the second quarter worth $46,082,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in Devon Energy Corporation by 8.9% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 394,713 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,411,000 after buying an additional 32,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) traded down 0.61% on Monday, reaching $45.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,871,759 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.80. The stock’s market cap is $23.91 billion. Devon Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $18.07 and a 52-week high of $50.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. Devon Energy Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities raised Devon Energy Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Societe Generale downgraded Devon Energy Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America Corporation set a $64.00 price target on Devon Energy Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Vetr raised Devon Energy Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.16 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Devon Energy Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.21.

Devon Energy Corporation Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation (Devon) is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The Company’s operations are concentrated in various North American onshore areas in the United States and Canada. The Company also produces over 1.6 billion cubic feet of natural gas a day and approximately 135 thousand barrels of NGLs per day.

