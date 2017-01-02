Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc. NY Has $11,240,000 Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC)

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc. NY continued to hold its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 167,141 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc. NY’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $11,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Washington Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% in the second quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 16,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) traded down 0.24% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,397,051 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.93. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $50.81 and a one year high of $69.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm earned $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post $3.37 EPS for the current year.

MMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down from $69.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Sandler O’Neill raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Vetr raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.72 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. cut their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.44.

In other news, Chairman Alexander S. Moczarski sold 8,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $601,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Peter Zaffino sold 21,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $1,331,854.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 150,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,520,485.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc is a professional services firm offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. The Company is the parent company of various specialty consultants, including Marsh, an insurance broker, intermediary and risk advisor; Guy Carpenter, a risk and reinsurance specialist; Mercer, a provider of human resource (HR) and related financial advice and services, and Oliver Wyman Group, a management, economic and brand consultancy.

