Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc. NY Decreases Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM)

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc. NY reduced its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 525,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,725 shares during the period. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc. NY’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $10,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter worth about $17,356,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter worth about $1,032,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 21.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,007,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,593,000 after buying an additional 893,841 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 45.7% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 6,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 100.0% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,290,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,136,000 after buying an additional 645,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) traded down 0.65% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,948,541 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.87 and a 200 day moving average of $19.77. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.61 and a 12-month high of $22.40.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm earned $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post $1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.64%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PHM shares. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “marketperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.09.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc is a homebuilder operating in the United States. The Company, through Pulte Mortgage LLC, is engaged in mortgage banking operations and title operations. The Company’s subsidiaries are also engaged in the homebuilding business. The Company operates through Homebuilding and Financial Services segments.

