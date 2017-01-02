Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc. NY Continues to Hold Position in CBS Corporation (CBS)

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc. NY held its position in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 163,897 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc. NY’s holdings in CBS Corporation were worth $8,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its position in CBS Corporation by 2.1% in the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 76,895 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. raised its position in CBS Corporation by 1,184,230.8% in the second quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,883,086 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $102,515,000 after buying an additional 1,882,927 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in CBS Corporation by 15.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 200,203 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,899,000 after buying an additional 26,999 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CBS Corporation by 1.8% in the second quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 185,500 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in CBS Corporation by 48.2% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,992 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) traded down 1.36% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,811,897 shares. The stock has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.05 and its 200 day moving average is $55.88. CBS Corporation has a 12-month low of $41.36 and a 12-month high of $65.09.

CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The media conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.07. CBS Corporation had a return on equity of 33.06% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $3.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CBS Corporation will post $4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. CBS Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.17%.

Several research analysts have commented on CBS shares. Wunderlich started coverage on shares of CBS Corporation in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of CBS Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of CBS Corporation in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of CBS Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Pacific Crest reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CBS Corporation in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.25.

CBS Corporation Company Profile

CBS Corporation is a mass media company. The Company’s segments include Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing and Local Broadcasting. Its Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network; CBS Television Studios; CBS Global Distribution Group (composed of CBS Studios International and CBS Television Distribution); CBS Interactive, and CBS Films.

