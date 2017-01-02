WACKER CHEMIE AG NPV(BR)’s (WKCMF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank AG

DZ Bank AG reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of WACKER CHEMIE AG NPV(BR) (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. reiterated a sell rating on shares of WACKER CHEMIE AG NPV(BR) in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. WACKER CHEMIE AG NPV(BR) presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

WACKER CHEMIE AG NP (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) opened at 99.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04. WACKER CHEMIE AG NP has a 52-week low of $66.17 and a 52-week high of $100.05.

