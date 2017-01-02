Vocera Communications, Inc. (VCRA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Vocera Communications Inc. provides mobile communication solutions focused on addressing critical communication challenges facing hospitals. The Company’s solutions consist of its Voice Communication, new Messaging and Care Transition solutions. It enables users to communicate with a Vocera Wi-Fi (TM) Smartphone or Vocera Connect application for smartphones including Blackberry, iPhone, and Android devices. Vocera Communications Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Vocera Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.19.

Shares of Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) opened at 18.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.67 and its 200 day moving average is $16.17. The company’s market capitalization is $505.76 million. Vocera Communications has a 52-week low of $10.46 and a 52-week high of $20.00.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The company earned $33.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.71 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 8.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. Vocera Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Zollars sold 65,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $1,180,965.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,457.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total transaction of $71,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the second quarter worth $132,000. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the second quarter worth $143,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 24.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the third quarter worth $179,000. Finally, KCG Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the third quarter worth $186,000. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc is a provider of communication solutions for mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, education and other industries. The Company’s solutions include the Vocera Communication System, Vocera Care Experience Suite and its Experience Innovation Network. Its two segments include Product and Service.

