Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Receives $19.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

VNOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Barclays PLC cut their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wunderlich reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Saturday, October 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at about $973,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at about $4,941,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at about $186,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 834.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,033,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,691,000 after buying an additional 922,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at about $908,000. 13.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) opened at 16.00 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is $1.40 billion. Viper Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $12.69 and a 52 week high of $20.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.59.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 31.23%. Analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners will post $0.40 earnings per share for the current year.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP is a limited partnership that owns, acquires and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The Company’s business objective is to provide an attractive return to its unitholders by focusing on business results, maximizing distributions through organic growth and pursuing accretive growth opportunities through acquisitions of mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits and similar interests from Diamondback Energy, Inc and from third parties.

