Vetr Inc. Upgrades Pandora Media, Inc. (P) to Hold

Vetr upgraded shares of Pandora Media, Inc. (NYSE:P) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning. They currently have $13.61 price objective on the Internet radio service’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on P. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a buy rating on shares of Pandora Media in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Pandora Media from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. raised shares of Pandora Media from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Pandora Media in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wedbush set a $15.00 target price on shares of Pandora Media and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.51.

Pandora Media (NYSE:P) opened at 13.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s market cap is $3.04 billion. Pandora Media has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $14.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.43 and a 200-day moving average of $12.85.

Pandora Media (NYSE:P) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The Internet radio service reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Pandora Media had a negative return on equity of 30.45% and a negative net margin of 20.50%. The firm earned $351.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pandora Media will post ($0.64) EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/02/vetr-inc-upgrades-pandora-media-inc-p-to-hold/1137927.html.

In other news, insider Christopher Douglas Martin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $26,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 326,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,253,217.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Pandora Media by 12.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,074 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. DIAM Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pandora Media during the third quarter valued at $133,000. Gruss & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pandora Media during the second quarter valued at $125,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pandora Media during the second quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Passport Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pandora Media during the second quarter valued at $127,000.

Pandora Media Company Profile

Pandora Media, Inc (Pandora) is a music discovery platform, offering a personalized experience for each of its listeners wherever and whenever they want to listen to music, whether through earbuds, car speakers or live on stage. The Company delivers targeted messages to its listeners using a combination of audio, display and video advertisements.

To view Vetr’s full report, visit Vetr’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Pandora Media Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pandora Media Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.