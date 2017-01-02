Vetr Inc. Upgrades KLA-Tencor Corporation (KLAC) to “Strong-Buy”

Vetr upgraded shares of KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning. Vetr currently has $92.50 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KLAC. Credit Suisse Group upgraded KLA-Tencor Corporation from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Cowen and Company upgraded KLA-Tencor Corporation from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura reiterated a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of KLA-Tencor Corporation in a report on Saturday, October 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) initiated coverage on KLA-Tencor Corporation in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLA-Tencor Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.33.

KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) opened at 78.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.06. KLA-Tencor Corporation has a 52-week low of $62.33 and a 52-week high of $83.23. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.61.

KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. KLA-Tencor Corporation had a return on equity of 138.28% and a net margin of 25.15%. The business earned $751 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. KLA-Tencor Corporation’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that KLA-Tencor Corporation will post $5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Vetr Inc. Upgrades KLA-Tencor Corporation (KLAC) to “Strong-Buy”” was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/02/vetr-inc-upgrades-kla-tencor-corporation-klac-to-strong-buy/1137838.html.

In related news, EVP Ahmad A. Khan sold 10,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.82, for a total transaction of $806,185.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,883.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard P. Wallace sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.17, for a total value of $2,770,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,012,565.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor Corporation by 31.4% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 153,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,712,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor Corporation by 15.3% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 271,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,913,000 after buying an additional 36,038 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA-Tencor Corporation during the second quarter worth about $10,987,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor Corporation by 1,092.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,369,000 after buying an additional 136,288 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor Corporation by 9.1% in the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,240,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,848,000 after buying an additional 103,300 shares during the period. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KLA-Tencor Corporation

KLA-Tencor Corporation (KLA-Tencor) is a supplier of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries. The Company’s products are also used in a number of other high technology industries, including the light emitting diode (LED) and data storage industries, as well as general materials research.

To view Vetr’s full report, visit Vetr’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for KLA-Tencor Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA-Tencor Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.