Versartis, Inc. (VSAR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Versartis, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.60.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a $28.00 target price on shares of Versartis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Versartis in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Versartis in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Versartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

Shares of Versartis (NASDAQ:VSAR) remained flat at $14.90 during midday trading on Monday. 209,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Versartis has a one year low of $6.17 and a one year high of $16.30. The stock’s market cap is $518.45 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.58 and its 200 day moving average is $12.19.

In other news, VP Paul Westberg sold 5,000 shares of Versartis stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 49,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,415. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Joshua T. Brumm sold 3,021 shares of Versartis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $40,028.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,035.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSAR. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its stake in Versartis by 12.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 11,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Versartis by 107.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 5,952 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Versartis during the second quarter worth $142,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Versartis during the third quarter worth $165,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Versartis by 19.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Versartis Company Profile

Versartis, Inc is an endocrine-focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing long-acting recombinant human growth hormone (rhGH), somavaratan (VRS-317), for growth hormone deficiency (GHD), an orphan disease. The Company’s product pipeline includes VRS-317 and XTEN Technology.

