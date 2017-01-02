Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Shares Sold by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 307,438 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,984 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $15,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 23.3% in the second quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 56,618 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after buying an additional 10,684 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.0% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 8,362 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the second quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 4,275 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Breton Hill Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 29.8% in the second quarter. Breton Hill Capital Ltd. now owns 159,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,926,000 after buying an additional 36,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 63,582 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) traded down 0.67% on Monday, hitting $53.38. The stock had a trading volume of 12,440,847 shares. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.79 and a 12-month high of $56.95. The firm has a market cap of $217.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.85 and its 200 day moving average is $52.06.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 78.75% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm earned $30.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post $3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.5775 per share. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 67.15%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/02/verizon-communications-inc-vz-shares-sold-by-ami-asset-management-corp/1138203.html.

Several analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Vetr cut Verizon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.60 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Drexel Hamilton upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Pacific Crest reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, October 23rd. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.39.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $32,094.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,182 shares in the company, valued at $438,532.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $32,925.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,056.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc (Verizon) is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, information and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses and governmental agencies. The Company offers voice, data and video services and solutions on its wireless and wireline networks.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.