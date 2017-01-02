VEREIT Inc. (VER) Stake Increased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of VEREIT Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 385.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 523,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 415,400 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $5,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of VEREIT by 0.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG raised its position in VEREIT by 0.3% in the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 30,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its position in VEREIT by 0.6% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 17,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC raised its position in VEREIT by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC now owns 14,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in VEREIT by 1.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEREIT Inc. (NYSE:VER) traded up 1.56% on Monday, hitting $8.46. 6,250,567 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s market capitalization is $8.24 billion. VEREIT Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $11.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.36 and its 200 day moving average is $9.65.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. VEREIT had a negative net margin of 18.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $362.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. VEREIT’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that VEREIT Inc. will post ($0.14) EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. VEREIT’s payout ratio is -141.02%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “VEREIT Inc. (VER) Stake Increased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ” was first published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/02/vereit-inc-ver-stake-increased-by-skandinaviska-enskilda-banken-ab-publ/1138351.html.

Several research firms have weighed in on VER. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America Corporation lowered shares of VEREIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.31.

VEREIT Company Profile

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VEREIT Inc. (NYSE:VER).

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.