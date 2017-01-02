UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) is Exane Derivatives’ 10th Largest Position

Exane Derivatives cut its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 33.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,845 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 29,854 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.3% of Exane Derivatives’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,251 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at about $306,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,396 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) traded down 0.62% during trading on Monday, reaching $160.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,855,637 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.10. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $107.51 and a 52-week high of $164.00. The company has a market capitalization of $152.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $46.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.09 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 19.92%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post $8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.93%.

UNH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen and Company set a $150.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Vetr upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.61.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 45,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total transaction of $7,139,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,944,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,585,608.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 325 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total transaction of $47,121.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,148,598.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is a diversified healthcare company. The Company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight and OptumRx. The Company conducts its operations through two business platforms: health benefits operating under UnitedHealthcare and health services operating under Optum.

