United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $159.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “United Therapeutics holds a strong position in the pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) market with four approved products targeting this indication. The company’s latest PAH offering, Orenitram, should continue to witness higher sales on the back of new patient starts, increasing patient referrals, and higher uptake in community centers. United Therapeutics’ shares outperformed the Drugs industry this year so far. Meanwhile, we believe the company needs to use cash suitably to deal with generic competition for flagship product Remodulin that could materialize post Oct 2017 and work on expanding its portfolio. Also, Tyvaso and Orenitram are facing patent-related challenges. Intensifying competition in the PAH market also raises concern. Nonetheless, the company is working on new delivery mechanisms and indications for its marketed products which might drive long-term growth.”

UTHR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics Corporation in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen and Company restated a buy rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays PLC lowered United Therapeutics Corporation from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Ladenburg Thalmann upgraded United Therapeutics Corporation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. started coverage on United Therapeutics Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Therapeutics Corporation presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $137.15.

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) opened at 143.43 on Tuesday. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 12 month low of $97.52 and a 12 month high of $159.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.99.

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.98. United Therapeutics Corporation had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 44.40%. The company had revenue of $408.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Corporation will post $16.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 1,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $149,729.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,247.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher Patusky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.42, for a total value of $657,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics Corporation during the third quarter worth $201,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in United Therapeutics Corporation by 9.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 182,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,498,000 after buying an additional 15,254 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. raised its position in United Therapeutics Corporation by 515.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 36,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after buying an additional 30,354 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in United Therapeutics Corporation by 85.7% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 6,044 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in United Therapeutics Corporation by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period.

About United Therapeutics Corporation

United Therapeutics Corporation is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its therapeutic products and product candidates include Prostacyclin Analogues, Phosphodiesterase Type 5 (PDE-5) Inhibitor and Monoclonal Antibody (MAb).

