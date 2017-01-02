United Technologies Corporation (UTX) Shares Bought by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the period. United Technologies Corporation comprises 1.5% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in United Technologies Corporation were worth $11,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Technologies Corporation by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Ronna Sue Cohen increased its stake in shares of United Technologies Corporation by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Technologies Corporation by 0.5% in the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC increased its stake in shares of United Technologies Corporation by 0.5% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, AT Bancorp increased its stake in shares of United Technologies Corporation by 0.3% in the third quarter. AT Bancorp now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) traded down 0.84% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $109.62. 2,200,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.11. United Technologies Corporation has a 12 month low of $83.39 and a 12 month high of $111.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.92.

United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. United Technologies Corporation had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that United Technologies Corporation will post $6.60 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. United Technologies Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of United Technologies Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies Corporation in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Vetr downgraded shares of United Technologies Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.05 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays PLC restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of United Technologies Corporation in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Technologies Corporation in a report on Monday, November 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.82.

In related news, Director Brian C. Rogers purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.94 per share, for a total transaction of $539,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.46, for a total value of $102,946.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies Corporation Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation is engaged in providing high technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries around the world. The Company operates through four segments: Otis; UTC Climate, Controls & Security; Pratt & Whitney, and UTC Aerospace Systems. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as a line of escalators and moving walkways.

