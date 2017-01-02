United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) Shares Sold by GMT Capital Corp

GMT Capital Corp cut its position in shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 6.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 796,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,300 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp’s holdings in United Insurance Holdings Corp. were worth $13,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp. by 11.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,335,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,677,000 after buying an additional 141,855 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp. by 7.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 779,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,773,000 after buying an additional 53,301 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp. by 32.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after buying an additional 153,072 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp. by 22.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 518,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,812,000 after buying an additional 95,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp. by 11.0% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 459,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after buying an additional 45,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) remained flat at $15.14 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,892 shares. United Insurance Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $20.04. The stock has a market cap of $325.13 million, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.24.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UIHC. JMP Securities cut United Insurance Holdings Corp. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut United Insurance Holdings Corp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes and services residential property and casualty insurance policies using a network of agents and a group of insurance subsidiaries. The Company’s insurance subsidiary is United Property & Casualty Insurance Company.

