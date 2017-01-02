United Continental Holdings, Inc. (UAL) is Gendell Jeffrey L’s 6th Largest Position

Gendell Jeffrey L raised its position in United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) by 39.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 398,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,800 shares during the period. United Continental Holdings comprises about 3.1% of Gendell Jeffrey L’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Gendell Jeffrey L’s holdings in United Continental Holdings were worth $20,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UAL. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of United Continental Holdings by 19.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United Continental Holdings during the second quarter worth $107,000. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of United Continental Holdings by 134.3% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of United Continental Holdings by 92.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covey Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Continental Holdings during the third quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) traded down 0.55% on Monday, hitting $72.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,720,816 shares. The company has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.94 and its 200-day moving average is $54.57. United Continental Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $37.41 and a one year high of $76.80.

United Continental Holdings (NYSE:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.23. The business earned $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. United Continental Holdings had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Continental Holdings, Inc. will post $8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/02/united-continental-holdings-inc-ual-is-gendell-jeffrey-ls-6th-largest-position/1138180.html.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UAL. Citigroup Inc. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Continental Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up previously from $59.00) on shares of United Continental Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $47.00 price target on United Continental Holdings and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of United Continental Holdings in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered United Continental Holdings from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Continental Holdings has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.59.

In related news, VP Chris Kenny sold 3,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $257,699.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,962.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Isaacson sold 2,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total transaction of $199,960.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Continental Holdings Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc (UAL) is a holding company and its principal subsidiary is United Air Lines, Inc (United). The Company transports people and cargo through its mainline operations. It has global air rights in North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Latin America. The Company, through United and its regional carriers, operates an average of approximately 5,000 flights a day to over 340 airports across six continents from its hubs at Newark Liberty International Airport (Newark Liberty), Chicago O’Hare International Airport (Chicago O’Hare), Denver International Airport (Denver), George Bush Intercontinental Airport (Houston Bush), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), A.B.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL).

Receive News & Ratings for United Continental Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Continental Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.