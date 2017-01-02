UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stake in Schlumberger N.V. (SLB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger N.V. (NYSE:SLB) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,261,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,135 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger N.V. were worth $335,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its position in Schlumberger N.V. by 6.7% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Invictus RG raised its position in Schlumberger N.V. by 379.2% in the second quarter. Invictus RG now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Schlumberger N.V. during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. WealthTrust Arizona LLC raised its position in Schlumberger N.V. by 5.5% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Schlumberger N.V. during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger N.V. (NYSE:SLB) opened at 83.95 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.41 and its 200 day moving average is $80.36. Schlumberger N.V. has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $87.00. The company’s market cap is $116.80 billion.

Schlumberger N.V. (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The business earned $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Schlumberger N.V. had a negative net margin of 8.78% and a positive return on equity of 5.06%. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Schlumberger N.V. will post $1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Schlumberger N.V.’s payout ratio is currently -108.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger N.V. from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger N.V. in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Vetr upgraded shares of Schlumberger N.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.37 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Group upgraded shares of Schlumberger N.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger N.V. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.73.

In other news, EVP Ashok Belani sold 46,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $3,982,333.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,742,391. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Imran Kizilbash sold 134,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $11,578,757.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,742,553.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Schlumberger N.V.

Schlumberger N.V. is a supplier of technology, integrated project management and information solutions to the international oil and gas exploration and production industry. The Company operates in the oilfield service markets through three groups: Reservoir Characterization, Drilling and Production. Reservoir Characterization Group consists of the principal technologies involved in finding and defining hydrocarbon resources.

