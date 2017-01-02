UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Position in Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (SSD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,838 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Company were worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Holding Co. acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing Company by 4.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,590,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,556,000 after buying an additional 68,985 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing Company by 13.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing Company by 77.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing Company by 49.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 5,880 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) traded down 1.22% on Monday, hitting $43.75. 116,868 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.24. Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $48.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.36.

Simpson Manufacturing Company (NYSE:SSD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The company earned $230.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.73 million. Simpson Manufacturing Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. will post $1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Simpson Manufacturing Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Several research firms have commented on SSD. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Simpson Manufacturing Company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other Simpson Manufacturing Company news, insider Psb Fund Simpson sold 55,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $2,657,939.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,504,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,840,162.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sharon H. Simpson sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $902,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Simpson Manufacturing Company

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc through its subsidiary, Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc (SST), designs, engineers and manufactures wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems and lateral systems used in light-frame construction. It also offers concrete construction products used for concrete, masonry, steel and for concrete repair, protection and strengthening, including adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools and fiber reinforced materials.

