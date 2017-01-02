UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 1,563 Shares of NTT DOCOMO, Inc (DCM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of NTT DOCOMO, Inc (NYSE:DCM) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in NTT DOCOMO were worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of NTT DOCOMO by 2.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NTT DOCOMO during the second quarter worth $169,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of NTT DOCOMO by 4,466.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 7,727 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of NTT DOCOMO during the second quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NTT DOCOMO during the second quarter worth $218,000. 0.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTT DOCOMO, Inc (NYSE:DCM) traded down 0.57% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.75. 137,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.82 and a 200-day moving average of $25.09. NTT DOCOMO, Inc has a 12 month low of $19.43 and a 12 month high of $28.43. The firm has a market cap of $84.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.15.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DCM. Macquarie raised shares of NTT DOCOMO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NTT DOCOMO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

About NTT DOCOMO

NTT DOCOMO, INC. (DOCOMO) is a mobile telecommunications carrier. The Company operates through three segments: telecommunications business, smart life business and other businesses. The telecommunications business segment includes mobile phone services (long-term evolution (LTE) (Xi) services and freedom of mobile multimedia access (FOMA) services), optical-fiber broadband service, satellite mobile communications services, international services and equipment sales related to these services.

