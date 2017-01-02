Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) Shares Sold by Chemical Bank

Chemical Bank cut its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Chemical Bank’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.2% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 22.2% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,101.3% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 71.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) traded down 0.76% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.68. 1,792,891 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.09. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.52 and a 12-month high of $77.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.66 and its 200 day moving average is $68.94.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.20. The firm earned $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post $4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.25%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Group reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Vetr raised Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.69 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.77.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc is a food company, which is engaged in offering chicken, beef and pork, as well as prepared foods. The Company offers food products under Tyson, Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Sara Lee, Ball Park, Wright, Aidells and State Fair brands. The Company operates through four segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods.

