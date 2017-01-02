Twilio’s (TWLO) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of Twilio Inc (NASDAQ:TWLO) in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TWLO. Argus reissued a hold rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Pacific Crest reissued a hold rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a hold rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.38.

Shares of Twilio (NASDAQ:TWLO) opened at 28.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s market cap is $2.51 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.20 and a 200 day moving average of $43.17. Twilio has a 1-year low of $23.66 and a 1-year high of $70.96.

Twilio (NASDAQ:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $715.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.51 million. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twilio will post ($0.22) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/02/twilios-twlo-outperform-rating-reiterated-at-william-blair/1137853.html.

In other Twilio news, CFO Lee Kirkpatrick sold 69,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $2,691,964.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 830,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $32,075,712.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the third quarter valued at about $230,000. BlackRock Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the third quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the third quarter valued at about $270,000.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc offers Cloud Communications Platforms. The Company enables developers to build, scale and operate real-time communications within software applications. It Programmable Communications Cloud software enables developers to embed voice, messaging, video and authentication capabilities into their applications via its Application Programming Interfaces.

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.