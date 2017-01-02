TriNet Group, Inc. (TNET) Shares Sold by Clovis Capital Management LP

Clovis Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 558,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246,340 shares during the period. TriNet Group makes up about 3.8% of Clovis Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Clovis Capital Management LP’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $12,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 23.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in TriNet Group by 143.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in TriNet Group during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in TriNet Group by 111.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clinton Group Inc. boosted its position in TriNet Group by 24.6% in the second quarter. Clinton Group Inc. now owns 18,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) traded down 0.89% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.62. 242,388 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 3.03. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $26.64.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business earned $770.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.36 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 270.14%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post $1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TNET. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co cut shares of TriNet Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

In other news, insider William Porter sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 544,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,986,722. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John W. Turner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $109,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,298.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc (TriNet) is a provider of human resources (HR) solutions for small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs). The Company’s human resource solutions include offerings, such as multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; federal, state and local labor, employment and benefit law compliance; risk mitigation, including employment practices claims management; expense and time management, and human capital consulting.

