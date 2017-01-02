Transocean Ltd. (RIG) Bonds Trading 0.6% Lower

An issue of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) bonds fell 0.6% against their face value during trading on Monday. The high-yield issue of debt has a 6.25% coupon and will mature on December 1, 2024. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $100.94 and were trading at $101.25 one week ago. Price moves in a company’s bonds in credit markets sometimes predict parallel moves in its share price.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RIG. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Transocean in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Transocean from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. RBC Capital Markets downgraded shares of Transocean from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.73.

Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) traded up 0.20% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.74. 6,568,991 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.42 and its 200-day moving average is $11.21. Transocean Ltd. has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $16.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Transocean by 5.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 38,668 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,523,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Transocean by 6.4% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,885 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd. is an international provider of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. The Company’s primary business is to contract its drilling rigs, related equipment and work crews primarily on a day rate basis to drill oil and gas wells. The Company operates through the contract drilling services segment.

