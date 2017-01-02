TransAlta Co. (TA) Given a C$8.00 Price Target by BMO Capital Markets Analysts

BMO Capital Markets set a C$8.00 price target on TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank reiterated a sector perform rating and set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on TransAlta from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. National Bank Financial upgraded TransAlta from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, CSFB set a C$7.00 price target on TransAlta in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$7.75.

Shares of TransAlta (TSE:TA) opened at 7.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.45. TransAlta has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $7.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average of $6.26.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation (TransAlta) is a non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company with an aggregate net ownership interest of approximately 8,730 megawatts of generating capacity. The Company is engaged in the production and sale of electric energy. TransAlta is organized into seven segments: Canadian Coal, U.S.

