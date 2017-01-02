TransAlta Co. (TA) Given a C$7.00 Price Target at CSFB

CSFB set a C$7.00 target price on TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TA. Scotiabank lifted their target price on TransAlta from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on TransAlta from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on TransAlta from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on TransAlta from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on TransAlta from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. TransAlta presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$7.75.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) opened at 7.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.26. TransAlta has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $7.66. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.45.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation (TransAlta) is a non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company with an aggregate net ownership interest of approximately 8,730 megawatts of generating capacity. The Company is engaged in the production and sale of electric energy. TransAlta is organized into seven segments: Canadian Coal, U.S.

