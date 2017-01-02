Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 28,890 Shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) (HD)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Home Depot, Inc. (The) (NYSE:HD) by 94.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,533 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 28,890 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Home Depot, Inc. (The) were worth $7,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 16.1% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 17.6% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 855 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 35.3% in the second quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Invictus RG boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 215.7% in the second quarter. Invictus RG now owns 944 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 247.0% in the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 968 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) traded down 0.75% on Monday, hitting $134.08. 4,149,140 shares of the company were exchanged. Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.62 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The stock has a market cap of $163.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.05 and a 200-day moving average of $130.72.

Home Depot, Inc. (The) (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Home Depot, Inc. (The) had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 123.29%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Home Depot, Inc. will post $6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Home Depot, Inc. (The)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.66%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Vetr lowered shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.51 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) in a report on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Home Depot, Inc. (The) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.38.

In other Home Depot, Inc. (The) news, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 20,000 shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total transaction of $2,616,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,355,242.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Holifield sold 15,606 shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $2,003,654.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,499 shares in the company, valued at $5,071,276.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot, Inc. (The) Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc (The Home Depot) is a home improvement retailer. The Company sells an assortment of building materials, home improvement products, and lawn and garden products, and provides various services. The Home Depot stores serve three primary customer groups: do-it-yourself (DIY) customers, do-it-for-me (DIFM) customers and professional customers.

